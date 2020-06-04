Caroline Wieneke
1942 - 2020
Caroline Wieneke

Watkins - Mass of Christian Burial for Caroline Wieneke, 77 of Watkins will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. Caroline passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the St. Anthony Parish Center.

Caroline was born on July 29, 1942 in St. Cloud, MN. She was the daughter of Henry and Clara (Neft) Hilsgen. On June 23, 1960, Caroline was united in marriage to Leo Wieneke in Cold Spring, MN. They resided at Watkins where they farmed for many years. Caroline also was employed at Cold Spring Granite for 25 years. Caroline loved socializing, bowling, gardening, bird watching, cards and luncheons with friends and family. She also enjoyed trips to the casino, especially to Vegas. Caroline loved life and people. She will be greatly missed.

Caroline is survived by her children, Janet (Mike) Dockendorf of Cape Coral, FL, Lori (Tim Tellijohn) Wieneke of LeSeuer, Tom (Rhonda) Wieneke of St. Cloud, Sharon (Marc) Dittman of Paynesville, Joe (Janet) Wieneke of Clearwater, Sandy McGregor of Portage, WI; 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; brothers Dennis (Ella) Hilsgen, Henry (Toni) Hilsgen; sisters, Phyllis Love, Marion Hommerding, and Olive Guck. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Clara Hilsgen; husband, Leo in February 2020; brothers and sister, Jerome, Al, Herbert, Harold, Marvin, Paul and Isabelle.

Memorials preferred to Centracare Hospice

www.centracare.com/foundation/ways-2-give/




Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
JUN
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
