Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
103 Sartell St. W
Sartell, MN 56377
(320) 259-0508
Carolyn D. Pierce

Carolyn D. Pierce Obituary
Carolyn D. Pierce

Sartell - Funeral services celebrating the life of Carolyn D. Pierce, 82, of Sartell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Riverside EPC Presbyterian Church in Sartell. Carolyn passed away peacefully, with family at her side on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Country Manor in Sartell. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Sartell.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Sartell.

Carolyn was born on June 1, 1937 to the late Albert and Sylvia (Dexter) Van Wienen in Gary, Indiana. She married Bob Pierce on November 9, 1957. Carolyn and Bob moved to Sartell in 1971. She was employed with JC Penney, St. Cloud National Bank and Bankers Systems. Carolyn was an active member of Riverside Presbyterian Church. Carolyn was an amazing quilter who also enjoyed knitting, gardening, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed volunteering with Vacation Bible School, Meals on Wheels and the Waite Park Public Library.

She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Pat) Patterson and April (Chuck) Kiser; grandchildren, Adam (Ashley) Patterson, Ashlee Perry, Andrew Kiser; great grandson, Jordan Perry; brother, James (Pam) Van Wienen; and her dear friend, Tom Hodges.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob in 2011; brother, Kenneth; sister, Lois; and nieces, Charlotte and Cheryl.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Riverside Presbyterian Church, Sartell.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
