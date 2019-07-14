|
Carolyn "Kerry" Posterick Orth, age 93, of Brooklyn Center Mn, passed away peacefully with her family by her side.
Preceded in death by parents, William & Claudia Posterick; husband, Crescent Orth; brothers, Robert, Gerald; sister, Catherine; daughter, Diane (Orth) Kardash.
Survived by children, Reg Orth, Mary (Don) Schmaus, Susan Orth, Mark Orth; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; Brothers, Jim (Bonnie), Thomas (Ruth); Sisters, Eileen Gadach, Dorothy Ewer, Maryjane (Fermin) Gapinski, and many relatives and friends. We are blessed to have had her in our lives, she was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Visitation Sunday July 21 from 2-5 pm at Gearty-Delmore Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale. Mass of Christian burial Monday July 22 at 11 am with visitation at 10 am at St. Bridgets Catholic Church, 3811 Emerson Ave N, Minneapolis. Interment at 2:30 pm at Fort Snelling.
No flowers please, per her wish plant a tree.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 14, 2019