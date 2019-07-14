Services
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 West Broadway
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
(763) 537-4511
For more information about
Carolyn Orth
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 West Broadway
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridgets Catholic Church
3811 Emerson Ave N
Minneapolis, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bridgets Catholic Church
3811 Emerson Ave N
Minneapolis, MN
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Fort Snelling
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Orth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Posterick "Kerry" Orth


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Posterick "Kerry" Orth Obituary
Carolyn "Kerry" Posterick Orth, age 93, of Brooklyn Center Mn, passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

Preceded in death by parents, William & Claudia Posterick; husband, Crescent Orth; brothers, Robert, Gerald; sister, Catherine; daughter, Diane (Orth) Kardash.

Survived by children, Reg Orth, Mary (Don) Schmaus, Susan Orth, Mark Orth; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; Brothers, Jim (Bonnie), Thomas (Ruth); Sisters, Eileen Gadach, Dorothy Ewer, Maryjane (Fermin) Gapinski, and many relatives and friends. We are blessed to have had her in our lives, she was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Visitation Sunday July 21 from 2-5 pm at Gearty-Delmore Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale. Mass of Christian burial Monday July 22 at 11 am with visitation at 10 am at St. Bridgets Catholic Church, 3811 Emerson Ave N, Minneapolis. Interment at 2:30 pm at Fort Snelling.

No flowers please, per her wish plant a tree.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now