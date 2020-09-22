Carter M. SchwankeSaint Cloud, MN - A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN for Carter Michael Schwanke, age 15 of St. Cloud. He passed away surrounded by loved one's at his home on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Pastor Chad Peterson of Bethlehem Lutheran Church will officiate. Inurnment will be in the North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 10-11 A.M on Friday at the church.Carter was born on November 7, 2004 in St. Cloud, MN to Holly (Woelfel) and Jason Schwanke. He was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on January 30, 2005. He was a delightful and loving teenager. He participated in therapeutic horseback riding at Project Astride and played baseball for the Miracle League of Central Minnesota. Carter enjoyed spending time outside, music, baking, and being around family and friends. His sister Emily is and was Carter's number one fan and cheerleader.Throughout his life, Carter was blessed to have many loving and caring doctors, nurses, teachers and caregivers.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Glenn Woelfel, maternal great grandparents, Walter and Donna Holien, and Norbert and Edna Woelfel, and his paternal great grandparents, Harold and Evangeline McCormick, and Willis and Evelyn Schwanke.Carter is survived by; his mother Holly Schwanke; his father Jason Schwanke; his sister Emily Schwanke; his maternal grandmother, Claire Woelfel; his paternal grandparents, Dennis and Deb Schwanke; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Memorials are preferred to Gillette Children's Specialty Health Care, and Ronald McDonald's Family Room (Gillette) both in St. Paul, MN.