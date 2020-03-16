Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church,
Brennyville, MN
Catherine Gorecki Obituary
Catherine Gorecki

Milaca - Catherine Gorecki, age 97 of Milaca, Minnesota passed away March 14, 2020 at Heritage House of Milaca. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, March 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Catherine Dorothy Gorecki was born May 23, 1922 in Gilman, Minnesota to John and Theresa (Jurek) Niedzielski. She married Frank Gorecki on November 16, 1954 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. She lived and farmed all of her life in the Gilman area. She enjoyed gardening and quilting, feeding the birds, canning and going for long walks. Catherine was a devote Catholic, attending daily Mass and many church bazaars. She especially liked watching QVC where she would buy her jewelry. Catherine took great pride in maintaining her health for all her many years. She was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Diana Gorecki, Foley and grandsons; Dillon and Devin Gorecki of Foley; sister, Rose Mary, and sister-in-law, Lillian Niedzielski of Gilman. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Frank and son, Giles as well as several brothers ans sisters.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
