Paynesville, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Catherine M. Lieser, age 88, of Paynesville who passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Gianna Homes in Plymouth. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will take place at the parish cemetery



Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville (near airport) and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.



Catherine was born on September 15, 1930 in Spring Hill, Minnesota to Joseph and Katherine (Hemmesch) Bertram. She married Luverne Lieser on January 24, 1949 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Together they farmed and raised their family until moving into Paynesville in 1990. Catherine was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Christian Women, and the Daughters of Isabella.



She enjoyed quilting, gardening, canning, volunteering, and playing both the Harmonica and Concertina. Catherine was dedicated to her faith and was very active at St. Louis Catholic Church. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her family.



Catherine is survived by her children, Carol Lyle of Bird Island, Dan (Linda) of Alexandria, Steve (Trudie) of Spicer, Bill (Bev) of Belgrade, Bob (Diane) of Paynesville, John (Deb) of Clear Lake, Randy (Denise) of Plymouth, Laurie (Scott) Mueller of Coon Rapids, Lisa (Pat) Radermacher of Battle Lake; 31 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; sister, Anne Hinnenkamp of Sauk Centre; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2000; grandchildren, Ross Lieser, Brooke Lieser, and Leslie Fank; son-in-law Dennis Lyle; brothers and sisters, Leo, Nick, Mary Lieser, Theresa (Infant), Loretta Lieser, Clarence, Alois, and Aurelia Sunderman.



A Special Thank you to the staff of Gianna Homes\Gladys' Place for the wonderful care given to Catherine during her stay.



In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 21, 2019