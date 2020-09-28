Catherine (Cathy) Wilhelm
St. Cloud - Catherine (Cathy) Wilhelm, age 77, of St. Cloud, MN died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St. Benedict's Community, St. Cloud, after losing a short battle with cancer.
There is no memorial service planned at this time. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, north of Little Falls. Donations in her memory will be welcomed by the American Cancer Society
or Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, St. Cloud.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Steve Wilhelm, St. Cloud, MN; daughter Kay Guelfi, Anchorage, AK; brothers Gerry (Deloris) Beneke, Coquille, OR; Paul Beneke, Golden Valley, MN; Philip Beneke, St. Cloud, MN; and one sister, Betsy Beneke, St. Cloud, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter Amy. She had seven grandchildren, and many cousins and friends. Miley, the dog, misses her too.
Catherine Clare Beneke was born on February 14, 1943 in Brookings, SD to Clarence and Naida Beneke. Her parents moved the family to a farm east of Hinckley, and then to another farm at Cloverdale. Formal education began at the Bangs Brook School in Ogema Twp, later in the one-room schoolhouse at Cloverdale, and then was completed in the Hinckley school system.
Cathy met Steve while they were working in Hinckley, and they were married September 25, 1966. After moving around the country a bit while Steve was in the Navy, they made their permanent home in the St. Cloud area, when Steve worked at Woodcraft Industries. Cathy worked at the Girl Scout office for several years, and was involved in church activities.
Cathy enjoyed fishing, playing cards, watching Vikings football, and Minnesota Twins games. She was a devoted grandma who enjoyed gathering family and friends close, and cooking for them.