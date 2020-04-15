Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Malmanger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil A. Malmanger


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil A. Malmanger

St. Cloud - Private grave side services will be held at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud for Cecil Malmanger, age 91 of St. Cloud who died Monday at St. Benedict's Center in St. Cloud. The Rev. Chad Peterson will officiate. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Cecil was born March 23, 1929 in St. Cloud to Edward J. & Rose C. (Weisz) Malmanger. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He married Joan Shirley Bennett on June 6, 1954 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Cecil worked for the St. Cloud Daily Times for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time fishing, camping and taking trips in his motor home.

He is survived by his wife Joan Shirley of St. Cloud; daughter Cheryl (Doug) Peterson of Rosemount; grandchildren, Michael and Jennifer, sister, Carol Kipka of Sauk Rapids, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jerome, Earnest, Milton and James.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now