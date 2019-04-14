|
Cecile Marie Veeser
St. Cloud - Cecile Marie Veeser of Ava Missouri passed away peacefully on April 5th, 2019.
She was born November 12th, 1940 in Chicago, IL of Lawrence Edward Veeser and Rita Marie Trudeau Veeser. Cecile attended grade school at Saint Joseph, Cathedral in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, finished eighth grade in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota and Cathedral High School in St. Cloud Minnesota. She attended college in Minnesota at St Benedict's in Collegeville and St. Cloud State. Cecile decided she had enough of the bitter winter weather and moved to Phoenix Arizona. She married Jim Argires and started a family. She had a lifelong passion for reading, a unique gifted flair for cooking both local and international cuisine due to her many travel experiences as a travel agent. She later married for a second time to Stanley Clark later moving to Ava Missouri. She enjoyed genealogy, puzzles, theater arts, QVC, camping, and suspenseful dramas. She spent time with friends and family, and harnessed a level of understanding, openness, and compassion toward those around her. Cecile was a kind and beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Cecile was preceded in death by her father Lawrence E. Veeser, mother Rita M. Trudeau Veeser, brother L. Dennis Veeser, sister Vicki Ann Veeser Shay, and nephews Kevin Klein, Joseph Veeser. She is survived by: her husband Stanley W. Clark of Ava Missouri, sister Susan K. Klein (Keith) of Gevrey-Chambertin, France, children Andrea Marie Zittel (Terry) of Wylie, Texas, Michele Kimberly Wolf (Jeffery) of Avondale, Arizona, Mark Thomas Argires (Marlen) of Scottsdale, Arizona/Puerto Penasco, Mexico, Katherine Anne Argires of Fountain Hills, Arizona, her former spouse Jim Argires, Scottsdale, Arizona, her niece Karen Ferrara-Brushert of Waimea, Hawaii, Jeanne Veeser of Minnesota, Lawrence David Veeser of Washington, Scott Veeser of Minnesota, grandchildren; Brandon Argires, Daniele Wolf, Joshua Argires, Nicole Wolf, Nicholas Wolf (Harleyann), Blake Wolf, great grandchildren Carter Garza and Marley Garza.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10am at the Franciscan Renewal Center, thecasa.org 5802 E Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85253. Donations to
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 14, 2019