Cecilia "Chee Chee" M. Posch



Cecilia "Chee Chee" M. Posch, 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, Minnesota. Visitation will be an hour before. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.



Cecilia was born to Peter and Sophia Lampert in Bowlus, Minnesota, on May 31, 1933. She married the love of her life, James F. Posch on June 2, 1954. Together, they raised nine children. Cecilia was a teacher, a dental assistant, and a ward clerk at St. Gabriel's Hospital. However, her proudest and most favorite job title was mother and grandmother. She loved to brag about her kids and grandkids, and most enjoyed spending time with her family. Cecilia was very dedicated to her Catholic faith. She enjoyed reading, dancing, singing, baking and was most known for her famous coffee cake. Cecilia's birthday song phone call will be greatly missed, as well as blown kisses when ending a phone call.



She is survived by her devoted husband, James, of 66 years; loving children, James "Chip" (Brenda) Posch, Dr. Timothy Posch, Jacinta "Cindy" (Terry) Baltes, Dr. Robert (Rachel) Posch, Dr. Thomas (Katie) Posch, Donald (Tina) Posch, Teresa (Paul) Mergens, Tamara (Brian) Balerud, Cecilia "Honey" (Kenny) Bjerke; sisters, Betty (LeRoy) Pollock, Regina (Wayne) Lauermann; 30 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Peter, Albert, Roman, Joe, and John; sisters, Agnes, Martha, Mary, Sr. Goretti, Charlene, Patricia.









