Celestine John (Sonny) Wilhelm
Sauk Rapids - Sonny passed away in his sleep on Thursday, December 6, 2019. He was born in Richmond, Mn on May 14, 1937. His wishes were to have no formal service. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.
He was preceded in death by his parents Florenz and Philomine Wilhelm, and younger brother Robert. He is survived by his son Brian Wright, two grand-children and one grand-daughter his sisters Irene Ring, Leona Will, brother Richard Wilhelm as well as many nieces and nephews.
He had many jobs over his life time. He worked on the ore boats out of Duluth in his younger years, then farm hand, truck driver, sanitation worker which inspired him to start repurposing others throwaways for recycling. He took great pride in the fact that after prepping items for resale, he always received compliments on how clean and organized everything was.
Sonny was known for his generous spirit; if you needed help, he was there.
He was an avid sportsman. He loved the outdoors. Trapping, fishing, hunting, cutting and splitting wood. He was also a jack of all trades. Over the years he could fix just about anything.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019