Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Chad A. Evenson

Chad A. Evenson Obituary
Chad A. Evenson

Sartell, MN - Chad Anthony Evenson, age 49, Sartell, MN, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Sartell, MN.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rice Lake Cemetery, Hanska, MN.

Chad was born September 8, 1970 in St. Cloud, MN to Larry K. and Linda J. (Pierce) Evenson. He attended school in the Cold Spring school district, graduating from ROCORI in 1989. Chad was employed by Cashwise and St. Cloud State University. He loved to cook, was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed biking, walking and movies. Chad loved his first car, a Ford Thunderbird. He was also a volunteer for Tri-County Humane Society.

Survivors include his mother, Linda Evenson of Sartell, MN; father Larry Evenson of St. Cloud, MN; brother, Lance Evenson of Sauk Rapids, MN; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials are preferred to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
