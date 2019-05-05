Services
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cremation Society
7835 Brooklyn Blvd.
Brooklyn Park, MN
Charlene D. Hentges

Charlene D. Hentges Obituary
Charlene D. Hentges

Brooklyn Park - Age 72, of Brooklyn Park passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 of natural causes.

Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Renee Kuschel; sister, Carol Theisen and one baby sister. Survived by loving husband of 51 years, Gary; daughter, Jennifer; siblings, Connie (Jim) Melton, Coleen Freyman, Rick (Karen) Kuschel, Ron (Ann) Kuschel and extended family.

Memorial Gathering Wednesday, May 8th from 4-6PM at Cremation Society of MN, 7835 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 5, 2019
