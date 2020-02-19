|
Charlene Rae Durick
St. Augusta - Charlene Rae Durick age 83 of St. Augusta, MN formerly of Trafford passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in the home of her daughter. Charlene was born on June 9, 1936 in Braddock the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Elizabeth (Taylor) Schartner. Charlene was preceded in death by her husband Henry James Durick and her sister and brother-in-law Mary and Frank Blazetic. Charlene is survived by her children Tim Durick (Melissa) of CA, Troy Durick of PA and Tracy (Durick) Potthoff (Jeff) of MN; her grandchildren Valerie Voynik (Craig), Courtney Masters (Garrett), Dane Patel (Eleni), Kayla Durick, Taylor Durick and Finley Potthoff; her great-grandchildren Bayze and Phoenix; and her nieces Beth Ann Ratkus (Dave) and family, Heather Korpa (Jason) and family and Dana Regec and family. "Charlene was the definition of unconditional love." Family and friends will be received on Friday from 5-7 PM in the John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home Inc. 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130) Trafford. Additional visitation will be from 9AM until the time of the funeral services Saturday at 9:30 AM in the Christian Life Church, 900 7th St. Ext. Trafford with Pastor Gary Simpson officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in the Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to either St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or , PO Box 758516 Topeka KS, 66675-8516 . http://www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020