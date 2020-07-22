1/1
Charles E. "Chuck" Kalscheuer
Charles E. "Chuck" Kalscheuer

St. Cloud - A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the St. Augusta American Legion #621 for Charles E. "Chuck" Kalscheuer, age 66, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home.

Chuck was born on November 26, 1953 in St. Paul, Minnesota and was adopted by Edward and Evangeline (Imholte) Kalscheuer. He was united in marriage to Nancy Stavos on May 31, 1975 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Chuck worked as a shop foreman for Scenic Sign for 20 plus years as well as a maintenance foreman for St. Cloud State Univeristy, retiring in February of 2020 after 23 years of service. He was a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church.

Chuck was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved to spend time with his family. He especially enjoyed attending their sporting events, activities or going on summer vacations in the family minivan. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman going deer hunting and occasionally fishing. He also enjoyed collecting coins, antiques and everything else.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Nancy; children, Scott (Christy), Lori (Trevor Rassier) Kalscheuer, Chad (Tracy) and Leah (David) Edmond; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; nine brothers and sisters; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph Kalscheuer and Tony Schaefer; and sisters, Kathleen Schaefer and Shirley Kliber.

A special thank you to CentraCare Home Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Chuck.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family. I worked with Chuck for many years. He helped train me in as a GMW when I started at SCSU in 1996. So sorry for your loss!!!
Kirsten Ekstrom
