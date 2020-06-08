Charles (Bud) Hajek



Charles (Bud) Hajek, 82, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home in Monticello. Charles was born on December 2, 1937 in Oakes, North Dakota. He graduated from Oakes High School in 1957. Charles was a member of the National Guard for six years. He became a master plumber and later graduated from Minneapolis Drafting School. He had a long career as a designer/draftsman.



Charles married Corrinne Clementson on October 23, 1963 in Eagle Bend, Minnesota.



Charles is survived by wife Corrinne, sons Curtis (St. Paul), Craig (Melrose), and Cyle, daughter-in-law Karisha (Mexico City, Mexico), brother Eugene (Forman, North Dakota), sister Cleone Olson, and brother-in-law Clayton (Billings, North Dakota).



Charles was a member of the Community Methodist Church in Monticello. He was also a member of the Wright County Horticulture Society. Charles enjoyed gardening and John Deere tractors of all sizes. Charles and Corrinne were avid travelers, seeing many countries of the world.



A private service will be held.









