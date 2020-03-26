|
|
Charles Lee Nelson
Clearwater - Charles Lee Nelson born in Stacy, MN December 26, 1946 to Marion and Leonard Nelson. Charles died on February 12, 2020 while on vacation in Tortola, British Virgin Islands of a heart attack. He attended school in Stacy, MN 8th grade; High School in Chisago City, MN; College 4 years Gustavus Adolphus St. Peter, MN, graduate school University of Chicago. Taught Earth Science classes at St. Cloud State for 20 plus years. Retired at Clearwater, MN.
Remaining siblings are Richard and Bette Nelson - Sumter, South Carolina, Frank and Vivian Daly - Andover, MN, Carolyn and Ron Stensby - Clearwater, MN, Geraldine Williams - Savage, MN, Gloria Lindquist - Stillwater, MN, many nephews and nieces. Proceeded in death by parents Marion and Leonard Nelson, older brother Clair and Step-father LeRoy Reed.
Per his request: cremation and no services.
Any respondence to be sent to Charles Nelson or Carolyn Stensby.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020