Charles Owen Heinzel
Age 86 passed away from complications of ALS on March 15, 2020 in Woodbury, MN. He was born in St Cloud, served in the Navy, graduated from St. Cloud State College and the University of ND, Grand Forks. Employed as an engineer at 3M, CDC, and Unisys, he lived in Roseville, White Bear Lake, and North Branch, MN. He was a GOOD man, kind, thoughtful, and respected by all who knew him, a loving and loved husband and father. Preceded in death by his parents Otto & Margaret. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn; daughter Cindy (Ed) Beddow, son David (Mira) Heinzel; grandchildren Alexandra and Catherine Beddow, Douglas and Kristen (Brennan) Larson; and feline Grady. Private family service held.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020