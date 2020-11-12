Charles P. Chesness
Paynesville - Charles "Chuck" P. Chesness 87, of Paynesville, died Saturday, November 11, at St. Benedict's Care Center in St. Cloud, from the Covid 19 Virus. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 13, at 11:00, am at Nordland Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Paynesville. Please follow social distancing and mask regulations. Services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. www.hafh.org
Charles Paul Chesness was born August 6, 1933, on the family farm in Kandiyohi County, rural Paynesville, to Carl and Esther (Christianson) Chesness. He lived on the Century Farm most of his life. Chuck was baptized, confirmed, and a lifelong member of Nordland Lutheran Church, rural Paynesville. Chuck attended #52 Country School and went on to graduate from Paynesville High School with the Class of 1951. While in high school, he was active in 4-H, FFA, and school plays. After high school, Chuck worked for 1st State Bank for a year before enlisting into the United States Air Force on August 26, 1952. He served his country in the Korean War, earning an Honorable Discharge on August 25, 1956, at the rank of Staff Sergeant. After his military service, Chuck returned home and began working with his father as a carpenter. They worked for Nelson Construction of Willmar for many years. Chuck then went on to work with Donald Nepsund Building and Remodeling. Chuck followed the rule, "measure twice, cut once." Chuck enjoyed his morning coffee at Hilltop during the week and visiting with the guys. He loved playing softball and also taking trips to Colorado with his friends to go downhill skiing. At around the age of 50, Chuck started golfing and fell in love with it. He was a member of Koronis Hills Golf Club and enjoyed hitting three holes-in-one. Chuck was also a lifetime member of the VFW and Paynesville American Legion Post #271 where he was a member of the Honor Guard for many years. Charles P. Chesness died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the age of 87. He is survived by his brother, Jim (Toma) of Casa Grande, AZ; sister, Kathryn Chesness of Paynesville; sister-in-law, Gayle Chesness of Grand Rapids; nieces and nephews: Paula (Rick) Gunderson of Spring Lake, David (Kathleen) of Grand Rapids, Richard of Grand Rapids, Terry (Guy) St. Martin of Brooklyn Park, Thomas (Jessica) of Ramsey, Curtis (Cyndy) of Cambridge; many great-nieces and great-nephews. Also surviving is the Martinson family: RaNae, Luke (Laura), Mathew (JoAnn), Katey (Pete) Zeleny, and Sara, and their families. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert, sister-in-law, Mary (Reamer), niece, Cindy Woods, great-niece, Hannah St. Martin, and his best friend, Dorothy Martinson. We would like to especially thank the nurses, caregivers, and staff of Koronis Manor in Paynesville for their exceptional care and love you gave Chuck during his stay. He felt like it was home. Thank you also to Heartland Hospice for your care and compassion as well as St. Benedict's Care Center for the end of life care you gave him. God bless you all.