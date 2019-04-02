Charles R. Hormann



St. Cloud - A Memorial Service to Celebrate the life of Charles R. Hormann, 88, of St. Cloud will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Charlie passed away peacefully and with dignity on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Inurnment will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.



Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral in St. Cloud.



Charlie was born on December 11, 1930 in St. Cloud to Raymond and Olivia (Mehr) Hormann. He graduated from Cathedral High School where he was a three-sport letterman and received an All State Award in Football. Charlie proudly served in the US Army as a Combat Infantryman during the Korean War. He returned to St. Cloud where he met Margaret Johnson and they where married on June 9, 1956. Charlie was employed by the USPS in St. Cloud, retiring after 36 years of service. He was a member of St. Augustine's Parish and Men's Group. Charlie was also a founding and lifetime member of the St. Cloud Eastside VFW Post #4847.



Throughout the years, Charlie was an avid runner. He ran his first marathon, "Grandma's Marathon" at the age of 50 and finished with an amazing time of 3 hours 22 minutes. He also loved spending time with Margaret, family and friends at their cabin at Williams Lake. Charlie will be remembered as a kind and gentle man who loved to tell stories.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret; children, Gail (Pete) Grewe, Pat (Tim) O'Brien, Tom (Nancy) Hormann, and Kelly Hormann; five grandchildren, Erin, Kate, Meg, Nick and Matt; two great grandchildren, Tanner and Brooke; and siblings, Clancy "CJ" Hormann, Mary Ann (Jerry) Lacher, Margaret "Margi" (Ken) Kappes and John (Barbara Ann) Hormann; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Don and Bob Hormann.











