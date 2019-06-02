Services
Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello
250 E. Broadway P.O. Box 815
Monticello, MN 55362
(763) 295-2918
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello
250 E. Broadway P.O. Box 815
Monticello, MN 55362
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
1001 7th Street East
Monticello, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
1001 7th Street East
Monticello, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Langanki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Rose Langanki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte Rose Langanki Obituary
Charlotte Rose Langanki

Monticello -

Langanki, Charlotte Rose, age 84, of Monticello passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Harold and daughter Mary. Charlotte is survived by sons Mark(Debra) of Warba, MN, Alan(Faye) of Cokato, Daniel(Kathleen) and Steven(Jackie) both of Monticello; daughters Barbara Larson of Elk River and Bonnie(Dan)Rapinchuk of Gilbert, AZ; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Charlotte loved her monthly meetings with her longtime girlfriends, playing games, her grandchildren, and a good argument.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Henry Catholic Church; 1001 7th Street East in Monticello. Visitation will be from 4-7pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel; 250 East Broadway in Monticello and beginning at 9:30am on Friday at the church. Burial will be at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery.




Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now