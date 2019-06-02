|
|
Charoltte Rose Langanki
Monticello -
Langanki, Charoltte Rose, age 84, of Monticello passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Harold and daughter Mary. Charlotte is survived by sons Mark(Debra) of Warba, MN, Alan(Faye) of Cokato, Daniel(Kathleen) and Steven(Jackie) both of Monticello; daughters Barbara Larson of Elk River and Bonnie(Dan)Rapinchuk of Gilbert, AZ; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Charlotte loved her monthly meetings with her longtime girlfriends, playing games, her grandchildren, and a good argument.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Henry Catholic Church; 1001 7th Street East in Monticello. Visitation will be from 4-7pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel; 250 East Broadway in Monticello and beginning at 9:30am on Friday at the church. Burial will be at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 2, 2019