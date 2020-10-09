1/1
Cheri L. Horsch
1946 - 2020
Cheri L. Horsch

St. Joseph - Services will be private for Cheri L. Horsch, age 73 of St. Joseph who passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Interment will take place in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Cheri was born on December 19, 1946 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Del and Loretta (Hinnenkamp) Horsch. She was employed by the Stearns County Heritage Center, Waite Park Nursing Home and Office Depot until her retirement in 2011.

Cheri traveled many places with her family which she thoroughly enjoyed. She also did beautiful embroidery work and shared many as gifts. You could also find her reading a book, doing a word search, or just watching TV; but most of all she loved horses and little babies.

Cheri's family would like to thank Barb Knafla who was her job coach through her life and remained her special friend throughout her life.

Cheri is survived by her sister, Kathi (Fred) vomSaal of Columbia, Missouri; brother, Gerry (Connie) of St. Joseph; niece, Ashley Hewitt; nephews, Curt Westerhoff and Chris Westerhoff; and brother-in-law, Mike Westerhoff of Royalton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joan Westerhoff in 2012; and many beloved aunts and uncles.

Cheri's family would like to abundantly thank the Garden Cottage wing at the Country Manor Health Care Center.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
120 College Ave. N.
St. Joseph, MN 56374
(320) 363-7783
