Sartell - Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in Sartell for Cherri L. Gans, age 70 of Sartell who passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Thomas Wright will officiate. Interment will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.



Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.



Cherri was born June 10, 1950 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Kanton and Shirley (Peterson) Flemming. She grew up in Hutchinson and was a 1968 graduate of Hutchinson High School. Cherri married Robert F. Gans on April 14, 1984 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud and has lived in Sartell most of her married life. She was a member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church.



Survivors include her husband Robert; daughter, Kelli (Dan) Pederson of Sauk Rapids; two grandchildren, Kayla Dille and Liam Pederson; two step grandchildren, Kennedy and Isabella Pederson.



She was preceded in death by her father, Kanton Flemming; and mother, Shirley Kisling.



Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Abounding Joy Lutheran Church.









