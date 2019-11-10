|
|
Cheryl Tenvoorde
St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Church of St. Paul in St. Cloud for Cheryl Tenvoorde age 71 who died Friday at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7pm at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in St. Cloud.
Cheryl was born February 9, 1948 in St. Cloud to Eunice (Reberg) Bartosiewski. She married her first love, Stephen L. Tenvoorde on October 14, 1967 at the Church of St. Paul in St. Cloud. She worked as a shipper for Marco for many years until her retirement. She is a member of the Church of St. Paul in St. Cloud. She loved spending time with her family and extended family, she especially loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, trips to the casino, traveling, holiday times and nature. She especially loved her birds and bird watching. She was a tell it like it is type of a person.
She is survived by her son and daughter, Todd (Dawn) Tenvoorde of St. Cloud; Joey (Dee) Ruegemer of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Devon, Tucker, Jaden and Autumn. She is also survived by her brothers and sister, Bruce (Mary) Bartosiewski of Sauk Centre; Diane Dierkes and Paul Bartosiewski both of St. Joseph.
She is preceded in death by her mother, husband in 2017 and sister, Lenore Boulton.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019