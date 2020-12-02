Christina A. "Chris" GallSt. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Christina A. "Chris" Gall, age 85, of St. Cloud. Christina passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice with family at her side. Reverend Tom Olson will officiate. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.Chris was born September 4, 1935 in Chippewa Falls, WI during the depression. She was the first child born to Frank and Anna (Runde) Maier. She attended Mora school and graduated from high school in 1953. She married Bernard J. Gall on September 27, 1958 in Mora, MN. She will be remembered a loving mother, raising her four children. She also enjoyed gardening both flowers and vegetables, crocheting, painting ceramics, garage sales and thrift stores, and cooking and baking as well as playing cards. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and Christian Women. She had a passion for the many Mission Groups that she had a part of.Chris is survived by her children Michael of Clear Lake, Renee (John) Lelwica of St. Cloud, James of St. Cloud and Joyce (Christopher) Anderson of Princeton, 7 grandchildren and one great granddaughter and one on the way.Preceding Chris in death were her parents, loving husband of 39 years Bernie (1998), and sister Ann Johnstone.Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Quiet Oaks Hospice.