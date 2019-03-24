|
|
Christopher Daniel Brown
North Branch - Age 36 of North Branch
Loving father, son, brother, nephew, cousin. Passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Daniel; brothers, Kevin, Justin; grandparents, Carol Hausken, Katherine & David Brown. Survived by daughter, Arianna & her mother, Maria Ferreira; mother, Kendra; brothers, Michael (Natalie Peaney), Matthew (Ashley Blanchard); many aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Chris was an avid hunter & fisherman, he loved spending time at the family cabin in Mille Lacs. He was a huge Minnesota sports fan, he especially enjoyed cheering for the Vikings & Wild. Most of all, Chris' main focus was his daughter and his family. A celebration of Chris' life 7 PM Thursday, March 28th with visitation beginning at 4 PM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 24, 2019