Father Chrysostom Andrew Kim OSB
Father Chrysostom Andrew Kim OSB, 92, died December 17.
Hak Bong Kim was born on March 16, 1927 in Taegu, Korea, and attended elementary and secondary schools in Taegu where he also became fluent in Japanese.
In 1948, Hak Bong immigrated to America where he was awarded a full scholarship at the College of Saint Thomas. There he received instructions in the faith and was baptized with the Christian name, Andrew.
Andrew's intellectual curiosity continued throughout his active life. He received his B.A. degree in Social Science from the College of Saint Thomas and in 1953 he was accepted as a novice at Saint John's Abbey. Receiving the name Chrysostom, he professed his first vows on July 11, 1954.
After completing his theological studies, Father Chrysostom was ordained a priest on June 4, 1960. His first assignment for one year was as a pastoral associate at Saint Augustine Parish, Saint Cloud. Father Chrysostom then enrolled at the University of Chicago receiving an M.A. in Political Science and, later, a Ph.D. in 1970.
Still working on his dissertation, he began his teaching career of nineteen years from 1967 to 1986 at Saint John's University, largely in the Honors Program.
Father Chrysostom was assigned in 1986 to the Saint John's priory and parish of Saint Anselm's in Tokyo, Japan. He was novice master and junior master for seven years. He also was pastor of the parish from 1989 to 1993.
Father Chrysostom returned to Saint John's Abbey where he spent his time as a writer in residence and did pastoral work at Saint Boniface Church, Cold Spring, from 1996 to 2002. His intellectual interests continued in philosophy, history, poetry and the arts even as he became increasingly physically and mentally impaired.
Father Chrysostom died on December 17 in the retirement center at Saint John's Abbey. The monks and friends will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial for Father Chrysostom on December 21 at 10:30 am in the Saint John's Abbey and University Church with interment in Saint John's Cemetery following the service.
