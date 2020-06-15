Chuck J. BinsfeldSartell - A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Chuck J. Binsfeld, age 65 of Sartell who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Private interment will take place at a later date.Chuck was born April 12, 1955 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Jerome and Rosemary (Benson) Binsfeld. He married Jody Long on August 22, 1981 in St. Cloud. He was employed by Coborns for 45 years, retiring as manager of Coborns on Cooper.Chuck was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time up north at the cabin, woodworking, bowhunting, taxidermy and especially spending time with his family.Chuck is survived by his wife, Jody; three sons, Brian (Kelly), Mike and Charlie (Kaylee) all of Sartell; two grandsons, Grayson and Hunter; siblings, Dan (Rosemary) of Outing, Kathy (Rance) Armstrong of Boise, Idaho and Jeff (Connie) of Sartell.He was preceded in death by his parents.