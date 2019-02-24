Resources
Clara (Tootie) Josephs

Sartell - A much loved mother and grandmother, Clara M. Josephs, 83 of Sartell, MN passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital, February 19, 2019 with her family surrounding her.

Clara was born in Black River Falls, WI to Ray and Matilda Denzel and lived in the Fergus Falls area. She married Donald Josephs and resided in St. Cloud, MN with their children Cheryl and Mike. They later moved to Sauk Rapids and retired in Sartell.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother Clara loved spending time with her family and friends. During the winters she and her husband enjoyed traveling to Texas where they socialized with friends, entertained and went fishing. She was an accomplished cake decorator and took pleasure in creating them for special occasions. She also loved baking bread, traveling, thrift shopping, crocheting, spending time at the lake and a little wine.

Left to cherish her memories are: Daughter, Cheryl; Son, Mike (Sherry); Grandchildren, Jennifer, (Travis) Brandon (Chelsea); four siblings, eight in-laws, many nieces, nephews and special friends.

A service celebrating the life of Clara is being planned, date pending. May she rest in gentle and loving peace.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 24, 2019
