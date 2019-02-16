Clara M. Henning



Waite Park - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic in St. Cloud, MN, for Clara Mary Henning, age 96 of Waite Park. She passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Country Manor Health Care in Sartell, MN. The Reverend Thomas Knobloch will be the celebrant. Burial will be at a later date in the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the funeral on Monday morning at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.



Clara was born November 8, 1922 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the daughter of Conrad and Mary (Honish) Sauer. As a child, she and her family returned to Minnesota. She graduated from Cathedral High School and St. Cloud Teacher's College. Clara taught school in a one-room school house at Pearl Lake for one year and a two-room school house in Opole for two years. On August 29, 1945, she was united in marriage to Delbert N. Henning at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Clara was a loving wife and mother raising seven children.



She was a Charter Member of Holy Spirit Parish, Christian Women, Eastside V.F.W. Auxiliary, St. Joseph Mission Group, American Contract Bridge League playing duplicate bridge.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Delbert in 2012, brothers and sisters, John, Mildred, Margie, Richard, James, and Conrad.



She is survived by children, Daniel (Pat) of St. Cloud, David (Cathy) of Mundelein, IL, Mary (Patrick) McKenzie of St. Cloud, Susan (Roger) Knauss of Rockville, MN, Judy (Allen) Zetterlund of St. Cloud, Paula (David) Tholl of St. Cloud, Christine (Chas) Bettendorf of North Branch, MN, 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, Ruth Mathiasen of Gilroy, CA, Rosie Mettenburg of St. Cloud, Geri Schwab of St. Joseph, MN, Thomas (Jackie) Sauer of Colorado Springs, CO, and Daniel "Tony" (Jean) Sauer of Pierz, MN, and many nieces and nephews.











