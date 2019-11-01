|
Clara Mae Hyslop
Sauk Rapids - Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in St. Cloud for Clara M. Hyslop, age 85, of Sauk Rapids who died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Faith Totushek will officiate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services on Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Clara was born October 31, 1934 in Langola Township to Harris & Mary (Miller) Ellis. She attended District 15 school in Benton County for 8 years and graduated from Royalton High School in 1952. She moved to Sauk Rapids after graduating and married Tom "Jim" Hyslop on September 25, 1954 at Graham Evangelical Church in Rice. Clara worked at Coborns, Lehman's Red Owl Agency, Murphy Ambulance Board and Care and Sauk Rapids Schools Food Service, retiring in 1997. Clara was an Avon Representative for 25 years. She is a member of Grace United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, and was active in UMW and Dorcas Circle. She was a member of American Legion Post 254 Auxiliary and Sauk Rapids Post 6992 Auxiliary where she held offices. Clara was very proud to be a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very thoughtful and enjoyed sending cards and letters to family and friends. Clara also enjoyed baking cookies.
Survivors include her daughter, Beverly (Richard) Heitke of Makinen; sister, Mary (Bob) Dubbin of Royalton; grandchildren, Ruth, Joseph and David; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; son, James; and sister, Doris Golden.
Memorials are preferred to Diabetes Foundation and Grace United Methodist Church.
