|
|
Clara S. Schaefer
Merrifield, MN - Clara S. Schaefer left her earthly life that began August 11th 1927 and was called home to her eternal life that began on July 17th, 2019.
Survived by children: Debra Gateley, Susan (Will) Wiese, Sharon Spicer, grandchildren: Heidi & Brady Wiese, Natalie & Michael Spicer.
Preceded in death by her husband: Paul J., son: Paul D., son-in-law: Alan Reiter, parents: Simon & Gertrude Kloss and her 6 siblings.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN on Friday, July 26th @ 4:00pm with a 1 hr visitation before service.
She was loved by everyone she came into contact with. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to: NAMI.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 22, 2019