Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Royalton, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Royalton, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Schaefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara S. Schaefer


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara S. Schaefer Obituary
Clara S. Schaefer

Merrifield, MN - Clara S. Schaefer left her earthly life that began August 11th 1927 and was called home to her eternal life that began on July 17th, 2019.

Survived by children: Debra Gateley, Susan (Will) Wiese, Sharon Spicer, grandchildren: Heidi & Brady Wiese, Natalie & Michael Spicer.

Preceded in death by her husband: Paul J., son: Paul D., son-in-law: Alan Reiter, parents: Simon & Gertrude Kloss and her 6 siblings.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN on Friday, July 26th @ 4:00pm with a 1 hr visitation before service.

She was loved by everyone she came into contact with. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to: NAMI.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.