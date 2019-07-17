|
Clarence "Guy" Andersen
Albany - Clarence "Guy" V. Andersen 78 of Albany died Monday, July 15, 2019, at His home in rural Albany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am Friday, July 19, 2019, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Interment will be at the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4-8:00 pm Thursday at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with parish prayers at 4:00 the visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home in New London. www.hafh.org Clarence "Guy" Vernon Andersen was born on December 8, 1940, in Akron, Iowa, the son of Clarence A. and Mary (Blum) Andersen. The family moved to Brooten, Minnesota where Guy went on to graduate from Brooten High School with the Class of 1959. In 1961 Guy met Georgine Svoboda at the roller-skating rink in Paynesville. On October 13, 1962, the two were united in marriage at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade. This union was blessed with five boys and six girls. The family made their home in Minneapolis and Paynesville before settling in Albany. Guy worked as a Highway Maintenance worker for the Minnesota Department of Transportation for 35 years before his retirement in 1998. Guy was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. He also served on the Albany Township Zoning Board for many years and was active in 4-H. Guy enjoyed camping, traveling, beekeeping, welding, fishing, and dancing. He would often go to flea markets and auctions where he would "buy junk and sell antiques." Guy and Georgine lived on a hobby farm where Guy enjoyed raising animals and was known for selling pumpkins, sweet corn, and honey. Guy and Georgine wintered in Mission, Texas for 10 years and Guy loved traveling to Mexico from there. Guy had the gift of being able to talk to anyone at any time. He was always friendly and lots of fun to be around. Clarence V. Andersen is survived by his wife of 56 years, Georgine; children: Tim (Connie) Andersen of Princeton, Randy (Jane) Andersen of Big Lake, Becky (Greg) Pemble of Cold Spring, Brenda (Tom) Fischer of Albany, Deb Schmitt of Paynesville, Steve (Marie) Andersen of Albany, Pauline Krebs of Minneapolis, Cindy (Rick) Klaphake of Freeport, Darrel (Heather) Andersen of Barnesville, Karen Andersen of Minneapolis, and John Andersen of St. Paul; 24 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Clarence is also survived by his siblings, Mary Jane (Russel) Radenbaugh of New Ulm, Joyce Hofmann (Sheldon Pearse) of New Ulm, and Dennis Andersen of Pahrump, NV; brother-in-law, Henry Svoboda; sisters-in-law, Judy Andersen, and Dee Andersen; and many nieces and nephews. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Verle, Cledus and Keith "Monty" Andersen.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 17, 2019