Clarence J. Bloch



Rockville - October 26, 1933 - September 14, 2020



A graveside funeral service was held for Clarence John Bloch, age 86, of Rockville, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring.



Clarence was born on October 26, 1933 in Rockville, MN to Anton and Anna (Fischer) Bloch. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Altman on August 29, 1959 in Rockville, MN. They were married for 56 years until Mary Ann passed away in 2016. They farmed dairy cows, livestock, pigs, chickens and crops for 50 years. They were members of Mary Immaculate Conception Church, Rockville, MN. Clarence was an avid fisherman and told many fish tales. He enjoyed playing cards and dice games.



He is survived by his daughter Kathy (Harvey) Dorn and their children Cheryl Dorn and Katy (Caleb) Bentley, son, Joseph, son, Tom (Lori), daughter, Joan (Ray) Leahy and their children, Nathan, Benjamin and Connor Leahy; sister, Janet (Peter) Schaefer.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; sister, Marie, infant sister, and brother Ervin.



The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Assumption Nursing Home and Moments Hospice, Wenner Funeral Home and staff, Deacon Dan Dullinger and wife Teri for ministry care visits, and Lisa and Scott Dombrovski as home caregivers and many other family/friends too numerous to mention. We were blessed with many angels throughout this journey. Thank you for your kindness & support.









