Clarence J. Scheeler
Clarence J. Scheeler, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 96.
Public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Kimball. Masks are required and attendees are asked to abide by distancing, time and capacity guidelines. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pearl Lake with Fr. Matthew Crane as Celebrant. The service will be live-streamed for relatives and friends on the funeral home website. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery.
Clarence Joseph Scheeler was born April 24, 1924 near Pearl Lake, Minnesota to Joseph and Margaret (Bichler) Scheeler. On May 20, 1948, Clarence was united in marriage to Gertie Wieneke at Holy Cross Catholic Church; they celebrated 72 years of marriage. Clarence was a lifetime dairy and crop farmer in Maine Prairie Township. Clarence's hobbies include gardening, fishing, hunting, telling jokes, playing cards, and bird watching. Clarence will lovingly be remembered for his favorite saying "put the coffee on"!
Clarence is survived by his wife, Gertie Scheeler of Kimball; children, Delroy (Rhonda) Scheeler of Clearwater, Dotty (Dave) Kluge of St. Cloud, Gary Scheeler (Janyce Blenkush) of East Gull Lake, Daryle (Faye) Scheeler of Ankeny, IA, Marlon (Terese) Scheeler of Maple Grove, Peggy (Ron) Walsh of Maple Grove, and Becky (Josh) Nicholas of Amery, WI; 20 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sally Smoley and Ray Scheeler; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Larry; three grandchildren, Craig Scheeler, Brian Scheeler, and Krystal Kluge; and siblings, Alvina Knott, Marie Pope, Jerome Scheeler, Margaret Grams, Regina Krippner, Aloys Scheeler, Laura Pope, and Elsie Pope.
