Clarence John Adelman
Sauk Rapids - Clarence John Adelman, age 89, of Sauk Rapids, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019, at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.
Clarence was born on September 15th, 1930 to John and Luella (Neary) Adelman. He lived and farmed most of his life in the Duelm area where he served on the St. George Township board for 22 years and was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Parish. He married Jeanice Roman on September 3rd, 1962 at St. Peter's Church in Browerville, Minnesota. They raised four children, Julie, Jill, Kurt and Jennifer in the house they built together and resided in their entire married life.
Clarence proudly served his country as am air traffic tower controller in the United States Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton California. He remained committed to his service as a lifelong member of the Marine Corp League Valhalla and their many service events, the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion in Foley, MN.
He spent his working days traveling the many gravel roads of Central Minnesota visiting farmers as an artificial cattle inseminator for Minnesota Valley Breeders for over 40 years. He passed his love for farming to his family as he proudly took care of the Adelman family homestead founded 140 years ago.
He will be remembered for his storytelling ability, practical jokes, his love for his big red truck, anything John Deer, his Irish heritage, but most of all his love for his family and his loving wife Jeanice.
Special thanks go out to the medical staff at CentraCare for taking such good of care of Clarence throughout his illness, especially Matthew the greeter at the Coborn's Cancer Center who always made a difficult day a little easier. His nurse's aid Tonya of Adora Health Care who made his staying home possible, Sister Lois Wedl of the College of St. Benedict who provided so much comfort to Clarence and his family throughout his illness, and the loving neighbors who were there helping day and night whenever necessary.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Jeanice, children Julie (Brian) Deyak, St. Cloud; Jill (Nick) Adelman-Weis, Rice; Kurt (Juli) Adelman, Foley; Jennifer (Mike) McCarthy, Downers Grove, IL and his grandchildren Remington and Reggie Deyak, Hannah and Logan Weis, Courtney (Mike) Plante, Carter Adelman, and Kelly and Colleen McCarthy; brothers Jack (Donna), Kevin (Lee), and Lester (Fran) Adelman. He is preceded in death by parents John and Luella, siblings Sylvester Adelman, Luella "Babe" Jackels, Evelyn Opatz, and infant sister Donna Mae.
A celebration of life is planned with a visitation on Friday, December 13th from 4:00-8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN. A mass will be held on Saturday, December 14th at St. Patrick's Parish, in Minden Township with visitation at 10:00 AM and mass at 11:00 AM. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery.
The family will be making a donation to Father Tony's Home for Poor Children of India in memory of Clarence.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019