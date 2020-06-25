Clarence "Sonny" L. Abfalter
Clarence "Sonny" L Abfalter, age 85, born Aug 28, 1934 died June 22, 2020. Service held at St. Anthony on 25 st. St. Cloud on July 1st, 2020. Visitation 9:30 am Mass 10:30 am.
Clarence "Sonny" L Abfalter, age 85, born Aug 28, 1934 died June 22, 2020. Service held at St. Anthony on 25 st. St. Cloud on July 1st, 2020. Visitation 9:30 am Mass 10:30 am.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.