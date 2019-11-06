|
|
Clarence L. Fish
St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Clarence Fish who died Tuesday at his home in St. Cloud with his family by his side. The Rev. Tom Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Monday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are being made by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.
Clarence was born May 22, 1923 in St. Cloud to Clarence W. & Clara (Thole) Fish. He married Jeanette Nentl on February 7, 1944 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She died in 1997. He married Emily Eilers on July 29, 2000 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She died in 2008. Clarence is a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud, a member of the Eagles Aerie 622 in St. Cloud and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with a passion for duck hunting. Clarence especially loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Joan O'Malley, Judy (Jack) Cossette, Mike Fish, Susan (Roger Pietron) Fish, Ginger (Dan Sis) Fish, Tom (Cindy) Fish, Lynda (David) Bennetts, Beth Fish, Karen (Ross) Huhne, Jerry Fish, Fred Fish; 27 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; brother and sisters, Don, Joyce and Alice. He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; grandson, Dan Wilber; son-in-law, Charles O'Malley; brother, Barney; and sisters, Frances, Gail and Muriel "Boots".
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud.
Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019