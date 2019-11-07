|
Clarence N. Rothstein
Richmond - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Clarence Rothstein, age 88, who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. The Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters, and Catholic United Financial will pray a rosary at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Visitation will continue 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Monday morning at the funeral home.
Clarence was born on May 1, 1931 to Nicholas and Theresa (Braegelmann) Rothstein. He married Pauline Heinze on July 3, 1956 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa.
Clarence worked for Cold Spring Granite for 36 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spearing, walking, playing cards, and tending to his trees and birds.
Survivors include his loving wife, Pauline; children, Dale (Debbie), Albert (Becky Gartner), Diana (Marvin) Leither; grandchildren, Ben, Emily, Katie, Kristie; and great grandson Hunter.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Gregor, Leander, Alfred, Ralph, Marcellus, Nicholas, Agnes, Edmund, Aegidia, Leo, Richard, Lucille, Leona, Norbert, and Paul.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019