Clarice "Terri" M. NeutzlingWaite Park - Clarice "Terri" Margaret Neutzling, age 90, Waite Park, MN, formerly of Albany, MN, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Sterling Park Health Care Center, Waite Park, MN.Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Your health and safety are most important. In light of Covid-19 Pandemic, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. We respect your decision if you are unable to attend. Burial will be in Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery, Albany, MN.Terri was born September 29, 1929 in St. Martin Township, Minnesota to Math and Margaret (Heinen) Terres. She married Alvin C. Neutzling on May 29, 1954 in Albany, MN. Terri was employed as a teller at Stearns Bank in Albany for over 40 years, retiring in 1992. She worked an additional 10 years at a local grocery store. Terri has resided in St. Cloud for the past 20 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and Seven Dolors Christian Women. Terri enjoyed watching sporting events of all kinds, all levels and all teams but especially the games her grandchildren and their friends played. Terri was known and loved as "Grandma" to all of her grandchildrens' friends and fellow sports fans. She also enjoyed bowling and was a dedicated bingo player. Her German heritage led her to be strong, independent, detailed and organized.Survivors include her sons, Jeffrey Neutzling of Cokato, MN; Scott (Lori) Neutzling of St. Cloud, MN; sister Stella Schiffler of Melrose, MN; grandchildren, Kathrine (Brice) Berggren of Dassel, MN Margaret (Todd) Goudy of Dassel, MN; Kari (Austin) Phillips of Rochester, MN; and Steven Neutzling of St. Louis Park, MN; and great grandchildren, Adeline, Caroline, Ellen, Eric, Ty and Leah.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alvin Neutzling on September 29, 1984, daughter-in-law Carol Neutzling and granddaughter Emily Neutzling.