1/1
Clarice M. "Terri" Neutzling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarice "Terri" M. Neutzling

Waite Park - Clarice "Terri" Margaret Neutzling, age 90, Waite Park, MN, formerly of Albany, MN, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Sterling Park Health Care Center, Waite Park, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Your health and safety are most important. In light of Covid-19 Pandemic, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. We respect your decision if you are unable to attend. Burial will be in Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery, Albany, MN.

Terri was born September 29, 1929 in St. Martin Township, Minnesota to Math and Margaret (Heinen) Terres. She married Alvin C. Neutzling on May 29, 1954 in Albany, MN. Terri was employed as a teller at Stearns Bank in Albany for over 40 years, retiring in 1992. She worked an additional 10 years at a local grocery store. Terri has resided in St. Cloud for the past 20 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and Seven Dolors Christian Women. Terri enjoyed watching sporting events of all kinds, all levels and all teams but especially the games her grandchildren and their friends played. Terri was known and loved as "Grandma" to all of her grandchildrens' friends and fellow sports fans. She also enjoyed bowling and was a dedicated bingo player. Her German heritage led her to be strong, independent, detailed and organized.

Survivors include her sons, Jeffrey Neutzling of Cokato, MN; Scott (Lori) Neutzling of St. Cloud, MN; sister Stella Schiffler of Melrose, MN; grandchildren, Kathrine (Brice) Berggren of Dassel, MN Margaret (Todd) Goudy of Dassel, MN; Kari (Austin) Phillips of Rochester, MN; and Steven Neutzling of St. Louis Park, MN; and great grandchildren, Adeline, Caroline, Ellen, Eric, Ty and Leah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alvin Neutzling on September 29, 1984, daughter-in-law Carol Neutzling and granddaughter Emily Neutzling.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved