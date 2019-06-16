Clinton J. "Clint" Moran



Waite Park - Clinton J. "Clint" Moran, age 71, of Waite Park, passed away peacefully at his home on March 5, 2019.



Clint will be buried with full military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN on Friday, June 21, 2019. Rev. Vic Dorn will officiate. A public "Remembrance Gathering" in memory of Clint will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1:30-4:30 PM at the park next to Bernick's Ice Arena, 1109 1st St. S. Sartell, MN.



Clinton Jon Moran was born on April 25, 1947 in Little Falls, MN. When Clint was 10, the family moved to St. Paul, MN. Clint had happy memories of spending many summers in Little Falls. He graduated from Monroe High School, St. Paul in 1966. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. and served from September 30, 1966 - September 20, 1972. His active service included deployment in Vietnam where he earned two purple hearts and achieved the rank of sergeant. Clint was honorably discharged after completing his reserve service obligation at Camp Pendleton, CA.



Following his military service, Clint completed the 21 month post graduate course in accounting from the Minneapolis Area Vocational Technical School . He worked for a number of employers, eventually being employed by the State of Minnesota in St. Paul and in the business office of the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. Clint was also employed at Wal-Mart in St. Cloud and retired after his employment with Home Depot in Waite Park.



Clint's hobbies included golfing, doing jigsaw, Sudoku and crossword puzzles, reading, and watching mystery, action or war movies. He was active with, and enjoyed time on the 1966 Monroe Class Reunion Committee. Clint enjoyed time spent with family and friends, particularly with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed annual trips to Grand Bahama Island.



Clint is survived by his wife, Gloria of Waite Park; mother, Marion Moran of Roseville; his children, Jeff (Becky) Moran of Apple Valley, Jamie (Chad) Lisser of Rochester; step-children, Laura (Jason) Moening of Freeport, Becky (Eric) Kingston of Tioga, ND and grandchildren, John and Ben Moran, Ashley and Lauren Lisser, Noah and Grace Moening, and Amanda and Julia Kingston. He is also survived by his uncles, Orville "Oz" Moran of Wahpeton, ND and Daniel Moran of Askov, MN as well as many other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Orville and Luella Moran; uncles, Ed Moran and Mike Moran; and his aunt, Carol Oberg.



In lieu of flowers or memorials, please perform an act of kindness in memory of Clint!















Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 16, 2019