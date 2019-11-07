|
Coleen M. Dusek
St. Cloud, MN - Coleen Mary Dusek, age 59, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Coleen's life will be Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Rosemount, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Coleen was born June 4, 1960 in Farmington, Mn to Francis J. and Donna Mae (Sauber) McDonough. She was employed for 30 years by Best Western Kelly Inn as regional sales director. Currently she was employed by Bluestem as a customer service representative.
Survivors include her children, Peter (Nicole) Dusek of Alexandria, MN; Jacqueline Bellefeuille of Vadnais Heights, MN; and Andrea Dusek of St. Cloud, MN; brother, Michael (Eileen) McDonough of Rosemount, MN; sisters, Patricia McDonough of St. Paul, MN; Marguerite McDonough of St. Paul, MN; Karen (Steven) Ball of Rosemount, MN; and Lee (William) Teichroew of Boynton Beach, FL; and four grandchildren, Amiya, Savannah, Gavin and Myles.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019