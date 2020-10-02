1/1
Colin F. Fisher
Colin F Fisher

Becker - Colin F Fisher, age 81, of Becker passed away September 27, 2020. Colin was born August 10, 1939 in Wells Minnesota to Clifford and Edna Fisher. He graduated from Rockford High School in 1957 and went onto a vocational school. He married Grace Anderson June 24, 1961. He worked at Groves-Kelco, the St Cloud Reformatory, and finished his employment driving semi-truck with his wife. They settled in Becker/Foley area to raise their family. Colin was a devoted husband and father. He loved football, baseball, and working in his shop, planting trees and flowers. He took great delight in spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Grace of 59 years and their dog Nickel; children Kelly (Justine) Fisher, Patrick (Jody) Fisher, Allison (Bob) Brockway, Tim (Milissa) Fisher and Tracy (Mike) Welsh; many beautiful grand- and great-grandchildren; brother Robert (Lois)Fisher; relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Edna, brother Butch, and an infant son

Memorials are preferred to St. Jude's. Due to COVID a celebration of life will follow at a later date.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
