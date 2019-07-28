Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Murphy-Cooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Marie Murphy-Cooney


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen Marie Murphy-Cooney Obituary
Colleen Marie Murphy-Cooney

St. Cloud - A Memorial Service will be 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Colleen Marie Murphy-Cooney, age 60 of St. Cloud. Colleen passed away July 23rd at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Colleen was born March 13, 1959 in St. Cloud, MN to the late John and Mary Murphy. She married Timothy Cooney August 23, 1993. Colleen worked for Electrolux for 30 years and working the last ten years as the Directing Business Representative for the Machinist Union Local #623. She will be remembered for her strong work ethic.

Colleen is survived by her husband of 25 years, Timothy; children, Sara (Corey) Benson, Blayne Murphy, Sam (Niki) Cooney, Sean Cooney; four grandchildren, Serena, Carson, Lucas and a baby girl on the way!; siblings, John (Anita) Murphy, Mary Kay (Andy) Brixius, Pat (Gloria) Murphy, Bob (Zita) Murphy, Sharon (Mike) Bischoff, Brian (Robbin) Murphy, Peggy Murphy and Dan Murphy.

She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Joan Marie; and grandparents.

A special thank you to the entire staff on the 5th floor for the exceptional care given to Colleen and to our family.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now