Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Trinity Lutheran Cemetery
Sauk Rapids, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Patton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie J. Patton


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connie J. Patton Obituary
Connie J. Patton

Sauk Rapids - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Connie J. Patton, age 58, who passed away Sunday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Pastor David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

Connie was born December 6, 1960 in St. Cloud to Floyd & Darline (Grabinski) Patton. She lived in the Sauk Rapids area all her life and was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Connie enjoyed singing, playing guitar, playing piano, cooking, flowers and gardening. She was energetic and was very proud of her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Patrick (Miranda) Merritt of Williston, ND and Casey Cruz of St. Cloud; mother, Darline Patton of Sauk Rapids; brother, John Patton of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Camden, Xander, Oliver and Violet; and nephew, Tommy Patton. Connie was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Patton.

Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now