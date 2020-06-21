Conrad "Connie" Stang
Conrad "Connie" Stang

Cold Spring - Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Conrad "Connie" Stang age 87, who died Friday, June 19, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Burial will be in the St. Nicholas Parish Cemetery, St. Nicholas, MN. Those attending the mass and burial service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To register for mass please email: cstangfuneral@gmail.com. The service will be live streamed at www.rspcatholic.com.

A Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m Tuesday at the Wenner Funeral Home in RICHMOND.

Connie was born in St. Martin, MN to Mathias and Amalia (Lieser) Stang on September 20, 1932. He married Eileen Buerman on September 27, 1958 in St. Catherine's Church, Farming, MN. Connie Served in the U.S. Navy. He farmed for 26 years and was a Stearns County appraiser for over 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen; children, Deb (Dale) Huschle, Dan (Holly), Dennis (Darlene), Dale (Jean), Donna (Tom) Hansen, Daryl (Sheri), Dave (Annette), Butch (Julie), Doug (Susan), Denise (Joe) Gill; siblings, Mary Ann Linz, Sr. Bernadette, Harold (Marie), Jim (Donna), Kathy Olmscheid and Don (Shari); 23 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 3 step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son Dean; siblings, Andrew, Emmanuel, Br. Daniel, JoAnn Torborg, Matthew, Marilyn Stalboerger; granddaughter Stephanie and great-grandson Peyton.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
