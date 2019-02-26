Constance "Connie" H. Jopp



Avon - Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Avon for Constance "Connie" H. Jopp, 63 of Avon who passed away at home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Connie's godson, Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate. Burial will be held at the St. Benedict Parish Cemetery. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 PM, with Visitation to follow until 8 PM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Church and 9 AM on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Avon.



Connie was born November 29, 1955 to Jerome and Lorraine (Korte) Blonigen in Saint Cloud. She married Thomas Jopp on November 14, 1981 in Saint Cloud and lived in Avon for 34 years. Connie worked for the St. Cloud School District as a Food Service Director before retiring in August of 2018. She was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church, previously was a member of the Church board, and was a member of Christian Mothers. Connie enjoyed working on puzzles, volunteering for Treasure Chest, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She loved to cook and was famous for her meatballs and homemade soups. Connie was a very loving, caring, warm hearted and selfless person that will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



Survivors include husband, Thomas Jopp of Avon; sons, Mitchell (Breanna Hanan) Jopp of Avon and Nathan (Camryn) Jopp of Sartell; grandchildren, Talen Reed, Holden Jopp and Huxley Jopp; siblings, Beverly Nett of Avon, Fred (Julie) Blonigen of St. Cloud, Diane (Jim) Stadelman of Inver Grove Heights, Jean (Mike) Warren of Apple Valley, Mark (Penny) Blonigen of Fargo, Michelle (Ross) Kirgiss of Maple Grove; nieces; nephews; step-siblings (Burggraff); and extended family.



She is preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Mary; brother in-law, Edwin Nett and stepfather Charlie Burggraff.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary