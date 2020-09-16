1/
Constance "Connie" Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance 'Connie' Young

Avon - A Christian Burial service for Constance 'Connie' Young will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Sacred Heart Mission (Arban) cemetery.

On the morning of Thursday, August 27, 2020 Connie passed away at Sterling Park Health Care in Waite Park, MN. Her visitation and funeral mass service were held last Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Church of All Saints, St. Mary's in Holdingford.

Family and friends may gather at Arban cemetery for the 9:00 AM burial service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the St. Cloud Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved