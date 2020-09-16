Constance 'Connie' Young



Avon - A Christian Burial service for Constance 'Connie' Young will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Sacred Heart Mission (Arban) cemetery.



On the morning of Thursday, August 27, 2020 Connie passed away at Sterling Park Health Care in Waite Park, MN. Her visitation and funeral mass service were held last Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Church of All Saints, St. Mary's in Holdingford.



Family and friends may gather at Arban cemetery for the 9:00 AM burial service.









