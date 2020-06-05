Cordelia "Cora" (Stang) ObermillerSt. Cloud, MN - Cordelia (Cora) Obermiller, 98, passed away peacefully at Cherrywood Advanced Living South, St. Cloud, Minnesota on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was laid to rest Wednesday, April 1 at Assumption Cemetery with a private service officiated by Father LeRoy Scheierl and Father Eberhard Schefers.Cora was born on March 21, 1922 in St. Martin, Minnesota to John and Helena (Schlangen) Stang. She grew up on the family farm with her parents and 8 siblings. She moved to St. Cloud where she attended St. Cloud Business College and began her career at Fandel's Department Store. She loved her work and many co-workers in the Credit Department.She married Vernon Obermiller on September 8, 1947 at St. Martin's Catholic Church and together they built their home in St. Cloud where they raised 3 children. Gary Obermiller (Carol), Wayzata, MN, Denise Kapphahn (Jody), St. Cloud, MN and Kurt Obermiller (Sandy), Minneapolis, MN.; her ten grandchildren: Kristina Malsam (Jeff), Todd Obermiller (Natalie), Kari Hintze (Brad), Nicholas Kapphahn (Brooke), Michael Kapphahn, Dustin Kapphahn (Kazue), Daniel Obermiller, Andria Obermiller, Victoria Obermiller and Luke Obermiller and her eight great-grandchildren: Connor Malsam, Hunter Hintze, Reagan Hintze, Hailey Hintze, Hayden Obermiller , Carter Bain, Kale Kapphahn and Layla Kapphahn.Cora enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and bringing family together. She also enjoyed spending time at the lake, boating, fishing, traveling with her husband to many destinations. Spending many years as "snowbirds" in Arizona with friends. Her biggest love was her family. She enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and enjoy life. In her 90's, she learned and became an avid user of Facebook allowing her to keep in contact with friends and loved ones.She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, St. Cloud, was a member of Daughters of Isabella and had a lifetime relationship with the Poor Claire's, Sauk Rapids. She enjoyed many years serving as an election judge.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Vernon, and her 8 siblings; Martha Hieserich,(Richard), Sister Coletta Stang OSB, Sister Brigetta Stang OSB, Herbert Stang, Theresa Schaefer (Math), Cecelia Harris (Jim), Arnold Stang (Theresa) and Clarence Stang (Ruth) .A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Cherrywood during her final weeks and Country Manor Villa prior to that. And the family expresses great appreciation to the CentraCare Hospice Team for their loving care and compassion provided to our mother.A Celebration of Life (Memorial Mass and gathering) will be held at a later date due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.